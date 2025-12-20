World Bank Approves $50m Project to Accelerate Sri Lanka’s Digital Transformation

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors has approved a US$50 million project to advance Sri Lanka’s digital transformation and strengthen the country’s ability to deliver modern, efficient and citizen-focused public services. The initiative is designed to boost innovation, empower the technology sector, and expand digital access for people and businesses across the country.

The Sri Lanka Digital Transformation Project will introduce a package of practical, high-impact digital solutions aimed at improving service delivery, enhancing transparency, and enabling faster, more convenient interactions between the government and the public.

Building an Integrated Digital Government

The project will finance the development of key digital public infrastructure, including:

A unified online citizen services portal to allow people to access multiple government services in one place

A secure data-sharing platform that enables government agencies to exchange information efficiently and transparently

A national digital locker where citizens can safely store and retrieve digital documents

A scalable government cloud platform capable of supporting increasing demand across ministries and public agencies

These systems will be supported by dedicated training programmes for citizens, frontline public servants, and policy-makers to ensure that people across the country can use the new digital tools confidently and effectively.

“Digital transformation is a powerful driver of inclusive growth and better services,” said Gevorg Sargsyan, World Bank Group Country Manager for Sri Lanka and Maldives. “By strengthening digital platforms and skills, this project will improve how services are delivered and unlock new opportunities for innovation.”

Strengthening Sri Lanka’s Digital Economy and Startup Ecosystem

Beyond improving public services, the project aims to energize Sri Lanka’s technology sector. An integrated digital-startup accelerator will support early-stage companies, strengthen the tech ecosystem, promote female entrepreneurship and expand opportunities for innovation.

Mid-sized firms will benefit from specialized programs to help them access global markets, attract investors, and scale their technologies internationally. These efforts are expected to catalyze around US$10 million in private investment, helping increase IT exports and create high-skill jobs.

“Better digital government and a stronger IT sector go hand in hand,” said Anna Metz, World Bank Senior Digital Specialist and Task Team Leader. “A competitive tech industry is essential to designing and maintaining modern digital systems that serve the needs of citizens.”

Supporting Climate Resilience and Emergency Preparedness

With climate-related disasters and cyclones becoming more frequent, Sri Lanka will use the new digital systems to improve emergency preparedness and response.

Digital platforms will enable:

Real-time data sharing across government agencies

Faster disaster assessment and decision-making

Better coordination of emergency services

Continuity of essential government functions during crises

Electronic delivery of assistance and information to affected communities

These capabilities will strengthen Sri Lanka’s resilience and ensure critical public services remain operational even during national emergencies.

Implementation and National Alignment

The project will be implemented by GovTech Sri Lanka (Pvt) Limited, working closely with the Ministry of Digital Economy. It aligns with Sri Lanka’s national development vision and the World Bank Group’s Country Partnership Framework, emphasizing technology-driven public sector transformation, improved governance, and inclusive digital growth.

By modernizing digital infrastructure and expanding opportunities for innovation, the new project marks a significant step toward building a more connected, resilient, and inclusive digital future for Sri Lanka.