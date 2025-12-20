India Set to Surpass Germany as Third-Largest Economy by 2027

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia projected that India will overtake Germany as the world's third-largest economy by 2027, citing policy reforms by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

Scindia highlighted leaps in India's GDP and global economic standing at the 'YEF Bharat Summit 2025'. Both he and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav underscored the nation's trajectory of growth and investment appeal.

Yadav touted Madhya Pradesh as a burgeoning industrial hub, emphasizing a conducive investment environment backed by government support and a strategic focus on economic development and job creation.

