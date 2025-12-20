Left Menu

India Set to Surpass Germany as Third-Largest Economy by 2027

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed confidence in India surpassing Germany as the world's third-largest economy by 2027, crediting policies and reforms by PM Modi's government. At the 'YEF Bharat Summit 2025', both Scindia and Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav emphasized India's economic progress and investment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 20-12-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 16:26 IST
India Set to Surpass Germany as Third-Largest Economy by 2027
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia projected that India will overtake Germany as the world's third-largest economy by 2027, citing policy reforms by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

Scindia highlighted leaps in India's GDP and global economic standing at the 'YEF Bharat Summit 2025'. Both he and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav underscored the nation's trajectory of growth and investment appeal.

Yadav touted Madhya Pradesh as a burgeoning industrial hub, emphasizing a conducive investment environment backed by government support and a strategic focus on economic development and job creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025