On Saturday, Telangana Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud accused the BJP of trying to erase Mahatma Gandhi's legacy in a protest at Gandhi's statue in Secunderabad. The protest targeted the Centre's recent decision to replace MGNREGA with the VB-G RAM G Bill.

Goud argued that despite efforts from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Mahatma Gandhi's influence would endure in the hearts of Indians. He criticized the BJP's approach, suggesting it indicated a failure to respect Gandhi's contributions, and asserted that BJP's downfall was inevitable due to discontent over their policies.

Highlighting Congress's potential to reclaim power, Goud expressed faith in Rahul Gandhi's leadership to restore Gandhi's legacy. He pointed to the BJP's recent losses in Telangana's elections as evidence of their dwindling support.