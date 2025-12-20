Dense Fog Looms Over Jharkhand: IMD Issues Alerts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for dense fog in Jharkhand over the next few days. An 'orange alert' covers several districts anticipating very low visibility. Meanwhile, a 'yellow alert' indicates dense fog in parts of the state, prompting travel cautions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 20-12-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 16:24 IST
- Country:
- India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an 'orange alert' for anticipated very dense fog in Jharkhand's districts over the upcoming days, affecting visibility.
An 'orange alert' has been sounded for Garhwa, Palamu, and other districts, where visibility could fall below 50 meters until December 22.
A 'yellow alert' warns of dense fog in additional districts until December 23, urging travelers to exercise caution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
