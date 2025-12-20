Left Menu

Tragedy on Tracks: Elephant Herd Hit by Rajdhani Express in Assam

A tragic train accident in Assam's Hojai district resulted in the death of at least seven elephants and injured another. The collision with the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express derailed several coaches. The incident, occurring outside a designated elephant corridor, is suspected to be due to heavy fog.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-12-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 10:28 IST
Tragedy on Tracks: Elephant Herd Hit by Rajdhani Express in Assam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, at least seven elephants lost their lives, and one was injured when the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express collided with a herd in Assam's Hojai district early Saturday. The impact derailed five coaches and the engine, though no passengers were harmed.

The accident, occurring around 2.17 a.m., is believed to have happened due to heavy fog, according to Nagaon divisional forest officer Suhash Kadam. Autopsies of the deceased elephants are underway, with treatment being provided to the injured jumbo. Officials have stated that cremation will be performed near the accident site with legal procedures meticulously followed.

The area, approximately 126 km from Guwahati, is not marked as an elephant corridor. The train driver attempted to stop on spotting the elephants but could not prevent the collision. Relief efforts are ongoing, with restoration activities initiated. The affected train resumed its journey after bypass arrangements were made for passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

