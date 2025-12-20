Judiciary at Crossroads: Protecting Independence Amid Political Strife

In an impassioned plea, thirty-six former judges have urged citizens and lawmakers to reject the campaign to impeach Justice G R Swaminathan of the Madras High Court. This comes in response to a controversial December decision regarding the lighting arrangements at a prominent temple, which incited political backlash.

The former judges argue that allowing the impeachment campaign to proceed could undermine the foundation of democracy and judicial independence. According to their statement, this is not an isolated incident but part of a worrying trend of political factions attempting to intimidate the judiciary when rulings do not go in their favour.

The judges emphasized that the judicial system must operate free from political and ideological pressures. They called on all stakeholders to denounce these actions, maintaining that judicial decisions should be contested through legal channels, not by political maneuvering or threats of impeachment.

(With inputs from agencies.)