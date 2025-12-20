High Stakes as Goa Votes in Zilla Panchayat Elections
By 10 AM, a provisional voter turnout of 15% was recorded in Goa's Zilla Panchayat elections. Over 8 lakh voters are eligible to vote across 1,284 booths. Multiple parties including BJP, Congress, and AAP have candidates running, with Congress forming an alliance with GFP.
Voter turnout in Goa's Zilla Panchayat elections reached 15% in just the first two hours on Saturday morning, according to state election officials.
Long queues were seen outside many of the 1,284 booths as voting began at 8 AM, with more than 8 lakh voters eligible to cast their ballots. Counting is scheduled for December 22.
Political parties, including the BJP, Congress, and the AAP, have fielded candidates. Congress teamed up with the Goa Forward Party for the elections. A total of 226 candidates are contesting, with 62 running independently.
