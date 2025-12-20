Left Menu

High Stakes as Goa Votes in Zilla Panchayat Elections

By 10 AM, a provisional voter turnout of 15% was recorded in Goa's Zilla Panchayat elections. Over 8 lakh voters are eligible to vote across 1,284 booths. Multiple parties including BJP, Congress, and AAP have candidates running, with Congress forming an alliance with GFP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 20-12-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 12:03 IST
High Stakes as Goa Votes in Zilla Panchayat Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Voter turnout in Goa's Zilla Panchayat elections reached 15% in just the first two hours on Saturday morning, according to state election officials.

Long queues were seen outside many of the 1,284 booths as voting began at 8 AM, with more than 8 lakh voters eligible to cast their ballots. Counting is scheduled for December 22.

Political parties, including the BJP, Congress, and the AAP, have fielded candidates. Congress teamed up with the Goa Forward Party for the elections. A total of 226 candidates are contesting, with 62 running independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025