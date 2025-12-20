Bank Fraud Ring Busted: Sentencing Marks Swift Justice in Financial Scam

In a landmark ruling, a local court has sentenced a cashier of an Indian Bank branch to life imprisonment and handed down 10-year terms to five others for their involvement in a financial scam of over Rs 1.85 crore, according to police sources on Saturday.

Judge Sarvesh Pandey found cashier Jaiprakash Singh guilty, imposing a fine of Rs 5.5 lakh. Former bank manager Raghvendra Singh, alongside Praveen Kumar, Akash Mishra, Veer Bahadur, and Sukhdev Singh, received a decade-long sentence each, marking a decisive action against financial crime.

The embezzlement came to light in March 2025, following complaints from Indian Bank customers in Jasrana. The scam's revelation led to the arrest and charge of individuals under 'Operation Conviction', culminating in a swift court verdict within 172 days of the case's filing, serving as a precedent for speedy justice.