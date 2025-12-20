Gold and Silver Shine in 2026: A Bullish Outlook Amid Global Uncertainty

Gold's remarkable performance in 2025 is projected to continue into 2026, according to a report by financial advisory firm PL Capital. With prices up over 60% this year, gold remains a favored asset class amid persistent global demand, high ETF inflows, and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties.

Silver has also attracted significant attention, outperforming gold with a rise exceeding 100% in 2025. This surge is attributed to a robust industrial demand supercycle encompassing sectors like solar PV, EV batteries, semiconductors, and power electronics, leading to a structural supply deficit and reinforcing a positive outlook for 2026.

India's economic landscape is buoyed by the Reserve Bank's recent interest rate cut to 5.25%, coupled with low inflation and improved GDP prospects. The country's stock markets, particularly Sensex and Nifty, have risen by 8-9% in 2026, supported by broadening earnings across various sectors including consumption and finance.