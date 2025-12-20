Left Menu

Gold and Silver Shine in 2026: A Bullish Outlook Amid Global Uncertainty

In 2026, gold prices show continued strong performance, bolstered by high global demand. Silver outpaces gold with a 100% rise in 2025, driven by industrial demand. India's economy benefits from low inflation and a supportive interest rate environment, as Sensex and Nifty indices show resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 10:52 IST
Gold and Silver Shine in 2026: A Bullish Outlook Amid Global Uncertainty
Representative Image (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gold's remarkable performance in 2025 is projected to continue into 2026, according to a report by financial advisory firm PL Capital. With prices up over 60% this year, gold remains a favored asset class amid persistent global demand, high ETF inflows, and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties.

Silver has also attracted significant attention, outperforming gold with a rise exceeding 100% in 2025. This surge is attributed to a robust industrial demand supercycle encompassing sectors like solar PV, EV batteries, semiconductors, and power electronics, leading to a structural supply deficit and reinforcing a positive outlook for 2026.

India's economic landscape is buoyed by the Reserve Bank's recent interest rate cut to 5.25%, coupled with low inflation and improved GDP prospects. The country's stock markets, particularly Sensex and Nifty, have risen by 8-9% in 2026, supported by broadening earnings across various sectors including consumption and finance.

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025