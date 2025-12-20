Left Menu

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi Sentenced: Toshakhana-2 Verdict Sparks Controversy

In a landmark judgment, ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are sentenced to 17 years by a FIA special court in the Toshakhana-2 case, involving misuse of official gifts. The sentencing considered their age and gender for a lenient sentence. Both fined Rs16.4 million.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan with his wife Bushra Bibi (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a dramatic turn of events, a special court of the Federal Investigation Agency on Saturday sentenced former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf founder, Imran Khan, and his spouse Bushra Bibi to a cumulative 17 years in prison linked to the Toshakhana-2 case. Dawn reported this development, highlighting the court's consideration of Khan's age and Bushra Bibi's gender as factors leading to a 'lenient' punishment.

Both defendants face a hefty fine of Rs16.4 million, with the threat of additional imprisonment looming if payments are not made. The case centers around a Bulgari jewelry set given to Khan by the Saudi crown prince at a heavily discounted rate during an official visit in May 2021. The ruling was delivered by Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, currently housing Khan.

Imran Khan received a decade-long sentence under sections 34 and 409 of the Pakistan Penal Code, with an additional seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Bushra Bibi faces identical charges. However, their legal team has announced plans to contest the decision in the high court, asserting that the charges are politically motivated and disputing the prosecution's narrative.

