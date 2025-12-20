Sebi's Bold Move: Revamping the Non-Agricultural Commodity Derivatives Landscape

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is making strategic moves to strengthen the non-agricultural commodity derivatives market. Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey announced plans to establish a dedicated working group for this purpose during a recent convention of the Commodity & Capital Participants Association of India (CPAI).

The group will explore avenues to integrate more institutional participants, including banks and insurance companies, by engaging with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). Enhanced liquidity is expected to make the market more appealing for hedging strategies.

Addressing taxation and GST issues is another priority for Sebi. The regulator is actively coordinating with government bodies to overcome these obstacles. The goal is to ensure a seamless environment for market participants, which includes resolving challenges in the gold trading ecosystem to position India as a global leader in price discovery.