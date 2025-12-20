Left Menu

Sebi's Bold Move: Revamping the Non-Agricultural Commodity Derivatives Landscape

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) plans to set up a working group to review the non-agricultural commodity derivatives market. This initiative aims to enhance liquidity and participation from banks and insurance companies. Sebi is also working on resolving GST issues to foster market growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 12:26 IST
Sebi's Bold Move: Revamping the Non-Agricultural Commodity Derivatives Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is making strategic moves to strengthen the non-agricultural commodity derivatives market. Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey announced plans to establish a dedicated working group for this purpose during a recent convention of the Commodity & Capital Participants Association of India (CPAI).

The group will explore avenues to integrate more institutional participants, including banks and insurance companies, by engaging with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). Enhanced liquidity is expected to make the market more appealing for hedging strategies.

Addressing taxation and GST issues is another priority for Sebi. The regulator is actively coordinating with government bodies to overcome these obstacles. The goal is to ensure a seamless environment for market participants, which includes resolving challenges in the gold trading ecosystem to position India as a global leader in price discovery.

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025