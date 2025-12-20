ADB Approves $3m Grant to Boost Irrigation, Tackle Water Shortages in Sri Lanka

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a US$3 million grant to help address severe water shortages affecting Sri Lanka’s Northwestern and Uva provinces. The grant will support the construction of modern pipe distribution network (PDN) irrigation systems, delivering reliable water access to 877 hectares of farmland and strengthening the country’s agricultural productivity and food security.

The Transforming Irrigation Systems for Improved Food Security Project is funded by the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific (JFPR), financed by the Government of Japan through ADB.

A Pilot Initiative to Strengthen Irrigation Systems

Under the project, four pilot PDN systems will be constructed, providing benefits directly to 943 farming households. The pilots will also generate technical, institutional and operational insights to demonstrate the technology’s effectiveness and support broader adoption across the country.

ADB plans to scale this work through the proposed second stage of the Mahaweli Water Security Investment Program, which aims to enhance irrigation coverage in additional water-scarce regions of Sri Lanka.

ADB: PDN Systems Offer High Efficiency in Water-Stressed Areas

“ADB is proud to partner with the Government of Japan to support Sri Lanka’s agricultural production by piloting the use of PDN systems in rainfed and canal-based irrigated lands,” said Takafumi Kadono, ADB Country Director for Sri Lanka.He emphasized that PDN systems markedly improve water-use efficiency, can operate on demand, and are particularly well suited to water-scarce and drought-prone environments.

In the dry zones, where seasonal rains limit year-round land use and weaken food security, PDN systems offer farmers a viable path to sustain crops throughout changing climate conditions.

Four PDN Systems Across Two Provinces

The project will construct:

Two small-scale gravity-fed PDN systems in the Northwestern Province

One pumped-pressure PDN system in the Northwestern Province

One large-scale gravity-fed PDN system in the Uva Province

These systems will support irrigation for paddy fields and upland crops, enabling farmers to diversify production and transition to higher-value crops in suitable areas.

Sri Lanka’s smallholder farmers—many of whom rely on major, medium, minor, or purely rainfed irrigation systems—face increasing vulnerability due to climate change. Modern PDN systems will help minimize conveyance losses linked to traditional canal-based irrigation and improve farmers’ ability to irrigate efficiently and sustainably.

Supporting Climate Resilience After Cyclone Ditwah

The initiative comes at a critical time. Sri Lanka was struck by Cyclone Ditwah in late November, causing the country’s worst flooding in two decades and the deadliest natural disaster since the 2004 tsunami.

The cyclone destroyed:

160,000+ hectares of paddy fields

96,000 hectares of other crops

13,500 hectares of vegetables

The scale of destruction has put immense pressure on Sri Lanka’s food production and rural livelihoods.

Through this new support, ADB is contributing to “building back better,” helping communities recover from climate-related disasters while also investing in long-term resilience and agricultural sustainability.