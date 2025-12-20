AfDB Approves $22m to Boost Blue Economy, Fisheries and Food Security in São Tomé

The African Development Bank Group’s Board of Directors has approved a US$22 million grant to support the Blue Economy and Fisheries Infrastructure Rehabilitation and Maintenance Project (BEFIRM) in São Tomé and Príncipe. The initiative aims to unlock the archipelago’s vast maritime potential while addressing urgent food security needs and strengthening long-term economic resilience.

The financing package includes contributions from the Transition Support Facility (TSF) Prevention Window and the African Development Fund (ADF), providing critical resources to a small island developing state facing climate vulnerability, aging infrastructure and limited economic diversification.

Transforming the Fisheries Sector

The BEFIRM project is expected to directly benefit 30,000 people—mostly small-scale fishers, processors and traders—while indirectly supporting another 100,000 citizens with expanded economic opportunities and improved nutrition security.

“This project is a critical investment in the resilience and prosperity of São Tomé and Príncipe,” said Pietro Toigo, AfDB’s Country Manager for Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe. “By rehabilitating port infrastructure, equipping fishers with modern vessels, and strengthening the fish value chain, we are addressing immediate food security needs while building long-term resilience.”

Rehabilitating Ports and Expanding Maritime Connectivity

Over the project’s five-year span (2026–2030), three major multipurpose fishing ports—Neves and Porto Alegre in São Tomé, and Chimaelo in Príncipe—will undergo full rehabilitation. In addition, disaster management support will be extended to Port San Antonio Praia, a key gateway for inter-island connectivity and market access.

Upgraded ports will enhance the safety and efficiency of fishing operations, improve cold chain logistics, and strengthen maritime transport links across the islands.

Modern, Climate-Resilient Fishing Vessels

The project will replace outdated wooden dugout canoes with 400 climate-resilient fiberglass vessels, helping to:

Reduce deforestation

Improve fisher safety

Increase catch efficiency

Boost income opportunities for artisanal fishers

These improvements are expected to lift annual fish production from 15,000 tons to 25,000 tons, while reducing post-harvest losses from 4,800 tons to 2,500 tons.

Projected economic benefits include an increase in average fisher incomes from €2,000 to €2,500 per year and an estimated internal economic rate of return of 21%.

Strengthening Cold Chain and Market Linkages

To curb high post-harvest losses and improve food quality, BEFIRM will deliver:

Six refurbished cold storage facilities

Four refrigerated trucks to transport fresh fish

Better links to urban and export markets

These investments aim to ensure a greater share of fish reaches consumers safely, improve earnings for value chain actors, and strengthen national food security.

Empowering Women and Youth

At least 50% of training programs and cooperative support will be directed toward women and youth—groups that play essential roles in the fisheries sector but often face barriers to equipment, finance and formal markets.

“Women are the backbone of the fish value chain in São Tomé and Príncipe, yet they face immense challenges in scaling their businesses,” said Neeraj Vij, AfDB’s Regional Sector Manager for Southern Africa. “This project directly addresses these barriers.”

Support will include improved processing facilities, business training, and expanded opportunities in ecotourism and maritime sports for young people.

Aligned With National Development Priorities

The BEFIRM project aligns with São Tomé and Príncipe’s Vision 2030 and the 2023–2027 National Development Plan, which place the blue economy at the center of economic diversification, poverty reduction, and climate resilience strategies.

The country’s annual fish consumption—around 30 kg per capita, one of the highest in Central Africa—reflects the sector’s importance for nutrition and livelihoods.

Ensuring Long-Term Sustainability

The project will be implemented by the Ministry of Economy and Finance through the Blue Economy Directorate and Satellite Intelligence Unit. A revolving fund and public–private partnership model will ensure sustainability, while comprehensive local training will build capacity in:

Fisheries management

Infrastructure maintenance

Monitoring of marine resources

With an Exclusive Economic Zone spanning 165,000 square kilometers, São Tomé and Príncipe has vast untapped potential. The BEFIRM project represents a transformative step toward a sustainable, resilient and inclusive blue economy that can support generations to come.