Controversy Erupts Over 'Ghooskhor Pandat': Caste Film Sparks Debate

In a heated denunciation, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP, alleging it manipulates community members against each other for political gain. His remarks came as the film 'Ghooskhor Pandat' sparked outrage for its perceived casteist implications.

The controversy intensified when the director, Neeraj Pandey, and actor, Manoj Bajpayee, both apologized, clarifying no intended harm. Despite this, the Uttar Pradesh government, following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive, lodged an FIR against Pandey.

Yadav argued the issue threatens 'creative prudence', urging financial deterrents to prevent future incidents. He called for scrutiny over those funding such contentious projects, framing the debate as a struggle over meaningful creative boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)