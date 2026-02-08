Arrest Made in Journalist Assault Case
Two men were detained for allegedly assaulting and threatening journalist Hem Bhatt. The incident occurred near the Race Course area. The suspects, caught after Bhatt's complaint, claimed the assault was triggered by a traffic dispute. A third suspect remains at large. State Congress President demands strict action.
Police have detained two individuals on allegations of assaulting a journalist and issuing death threats. The incident reportedly occurred near the Race Course area on Friday night when journalist Hem Bhatt was confronted by the accused while returning home, according to Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh.
In his complaint, Bhatt stated that the suspects—Mohammad Kaif, 21, Mohammad Tabish, 20, and an individual named Sameer—exchanged verbal abuses, physically assaulted him, and made threats on his life. An FIR has been filed, and police launched a manhunt to locate the suspects.
Kaif and Tabish are currently in custody for questioning, while Sameer has yet to be apprehended. The detained duo cited Bhatt's failure to yield them the right of way on the road as the cause for their actions. Meanwhile, State Congress President Ganesh Godiyal has publicly called for strict punitive measures against those responsible.
