Left Menu

Arrest Made in Journalist Assault Case

Two men were detained for allegedly assaulting and threatening journalist Hem Bhatt. The incident occurred near the Race Course area. The suspects, caught after Bhatt's complaint, claimed the assault was triggered by a traffic dispute. A third suspect remains at large. State Congress President demands strict action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 08-02-2026 00:53 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 00:53 IST
Arrest Made in Journalist Assault Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police have detained two individuals on allegations of assaulting a journalist and issuing death threats. The incident reportedly occurred near the Race Course area on Friday night when journalist Hem Bhatt was confronted by the accused while returning home, according to Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh.

In his complaint, Bhatt stated that the suspects—Mohammad Kaif, 21, Mohammad Tabish, 20, and an individual named Sameer—exchanged verbal abuses, physically assaulted him, and made threats on his life. An FIR has been filed, and police launched a manhunt to locate the suspects.

Kaif and Tabish are currently in custody for questioning, while Sameer has yet to be apprehended. The detained duo cited Bhatt's failure to yield them the right of way on the road as the cause for their actions. Meanwhile, State Congress President Ganesh Godiyal has publicly called for strict punitive measures against those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korea's 9th Congress Set to Define Future Policies

North Korea's 9th Congress Set to Define Future Policies

 Global
2
Takaichi's Election Gamble Amid Record Snowfall

Takaichi's Election Gamble Amid Record Snowfall

 Global
3
Protests in Minneapolis Over Immigration Policy Spark National Debate

Protests in Minneapolis Over Immigration Policy Spark National Debate

 United States
4
Cyclone Mitchell Threatens Australia's Iron Ore Mega Hub

Cyclone Mitchell Threatens Australia's Iron Ore Mega Hub

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026