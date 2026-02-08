England's Triumphant Victory: Six Nations Title Hopes Soar

England showcased a powerful performance at Twickenham, defeating Wales 48-7 to kickstart their Six Nations campaign. With a 12-match winning streak, England demonstrated their prowess, led by Henry Arundell, who completed a hat-trick, and the strategic brilliance of flyhalf George Ford.

Despite a scrappier second half, England had already inflicted significant damage. They capitalized early with Arundell's tries, aided by a stretched 13-man Wales lineup weakened by yellow cards. Number eight Ben Earl's try further emphasized England's dominance.

For Wales, the defeat compounded an ongoing crisis, underscored by discipline issues and missed opportunities. England's George Ford had a near-perfect game, save for a missed conversion. England will next face Scotland, while Wales prepare for France.

