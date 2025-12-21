Left Menu

Revolutionizing Rural Employment: VB-G RAM G Act 2025 Provides New Framework

President Droupadi Murmu has officially endorsed the VB-G RAM G Bill, transforming it into the VB-G RAM G Act 2025. Aimed at enhancing rural employment, it replaces the MGNREGA and promises 125 days of wage employment, focusing on creating durable rural assets and aligning with India's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 19:57 IST
Revolutionizing Rural Employment: VB-G RAM G Act 2025 Provides New Framework
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday signed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill into law, now recognized as the VB-G RAM G Act 2025. This new legislation substitutes the MGNREGA and promises rural workers 125 days of wage employment, marking a progressive step in rural development.

The Rural Development Ministry hailed it as a pivotal reform aligning with the national 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision. The Act seeks to transform rural employment from welfare to development, improving income security, governance, and asset creation in rural areas that aim for prosperity and resilience.

Despite opposition protests, Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan defended the Act, emphasizing its importance as modernizing the previous framework. Allocations exceed Rs 1,51,282 crore, promising robust support for rural employment while tackling misconceptions about the reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025