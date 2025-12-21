Revolutionizing Rural Employment: VB-G RAM G Act 2025 Provides New Framework

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday signed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill into law, now recognized as the VB-G RAM G Act 2025. This new legislation substitutes the MGNREGA and promises rural workers 125 days of wage employment, marking a progressive step in rural development.

The Rural Development Ministry hailed it as a pivotal reform aligning with the national 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision. The Act seeks to transform rural employment from welfare to development, improving income security, governance, and asset creation in rural areas that aim for prosperity and resilience.

Despite opposition protests, Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan defended the Act, emphasizing its importance as modernizing the previous framework. Allocations exceed Rs 1,51,282 crore, promising robust support for rural employment while tackling misconceptions about the reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)