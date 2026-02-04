Bridging the Gap: Allied Health's Role in India's Viksit Bharat 2047

In Delhi on February 4, 2026, Virohan, a leader in allied health education, partnered with AIIMS Nagpur and India House to host a panel discussion titled 'Role of Allied Health in Viksit Bharat 2047.' This gathering united healthcare experts to deliberate on the future of India's allied health workforce.

This event coincided with the unveiling of the Union Budget 2026–27, which for the first time introduced a dedicated Scheme for Allied and Healthcare Professionals. With an allocation of ₹1,000 crore, the scheme intends to train one lakh professionals over the next five years, a step seen as a significant policy push despite the stark workforce gap identified by the Public Health Foundation of India.

Highlighting regulatory challenges, experts underscored the importance of quality education and practical exposure. Leaders emphasized the critical role of allied health professionals in delivering primary care, advocating for systemic investments and regional training to expand healthcare in underserved areas. Emphasizing collaboration, the panel concluded that closing the workforce gap is vital for achieving India's healthcare goals by 2047.

