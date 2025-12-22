Left Menu

India Closes Free Trade Deal with New Zealand: A New Era of Economic Collaboration

India has concluded negotiations for a free trade agreement with New Zealand, marking its 18th FTA. Expected to be signed soon, this agreement will enhance trade and investments between the two nations. India aims to diversify export markets and attract foreign investment through such strategic trade deals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 11:54 IST
India Closes Free Trade Deal with New Zealand: A New Era of Economic Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has finalized negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) with New Zealand, marking its 18th such deal as the country seeks to enhance bilateral trade and investments. This agreement is expected to be officially signed within the next three months and could come into force by next year.

This FTA will enable Indian goods, particularly from labor-intensive sectors such as textiles, plastics, leather, and engineering, to enter New Zealand with zero duty. New Zealand has committed to investing USD 20 billion over the next 15 years, indicating a significant boost for India's foreign investment landscape.

The trade pact also secures commitments from New Zealand across various high-value services sectors, including information technology, education, and tourism. A new Temporary Employment Entry Visa pathway aims to facilitate skilled Indian professionals' entry into New Zealand, with a quota allowing 5,000 visas at a time for up to a three-year stay.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025