High Court Bars Deepika's Brand from Using 'Lotus Splash'

The Delhi High Court has issued a directive preventing actor Deepika Padukone's skincare enterprise, 82 °E, from selling or promoting products under the trademark 'Lotus Splash' amid ongoing litigation by Lotus Herbals. The ruling aims to protect the 'Lotus' trademark owned by Lotus Herbals.

The order came from Justices V Kameswar Rao and Vinod Kumar, responding to a plea asserting that the use of 'Lotus Splash' overshadowed the 82 °E mark and infringed on Lotus Herbals' established trademark rights. The court granted a temporary injunction against the use of the disputed marks.

Lotus Herbals contested a prior decision that denied their interim injunction request, reinforcing the larger suit against DPKA Universal Consumer Ventures Private Limited, the entity managing Padukone's skincare line, until the dispute is conclusively settled in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)