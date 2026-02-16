Left Menu

High Court Bars Deepika's Brand from Using 'Lotus Splash'

The Delhi High Court has ruled against Deepika Padukone's skincare brand 82 °E, barring them from using 'Lotus Splash' or similar trademarks following a lawsuit by Lotus Herbals. The personal care company sought legal protection for its 'Lotus' trademark against DPKA Universal Consumer Ventures' products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:06 IST
High Court Bars Deepika's Brand from Using 'Lotus Splash'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has issued a directive preventing actor Deepika Padukone's skincare enterprise, 82 °E, from selling or promoting products under the trademark 'Lotus Splash' amid ongoing litigation by Lotus Herbals. The ruling aims to protect the 'Lotus' trademark owned by Lotus Herbals.

The order came from Justices V Kameswar Rao and Vinod Kumar, responding to a plea asserting that the use of 'Lotus Splash' overshadowed the 82 °E mark and infringed on Lotus Herbals' established trademark rights. The court granted a temporary injunction against the use of the disputed marks.

Lotus Herbals contested a prior decision that denied their interim injunction request, reinforcing the larger suit against DPKA Universal Consumer Ventures Private Limited, the entity managing Padukone's skincare line, until the dispute is conclusively settled in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bomb Threat Sparks Panic at Uttarakhand Courts

Bomb Threat Sparks Panic at Uttarakhand Courts

 India
2
Norway's Winning Formula: The Secret Behind Olympic Success

Norway's Winning Formula: The Secret Behind Olympic Success

 Global
3
Albania's Legal Shake-Up: Rama's Controversial Shield for Ministers

Albania's Legal Shake-Up: Rama's Controversial Shield for Ministers

 Global
4
Nissanka's Centurion Mastery Guides Sri Lanka to Victory Over Australia

Nissanka's Centurion Mastery Guides Sri Lanka to Victory Over Australia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026