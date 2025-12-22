EIB Backs €250m Loan for 101 Electric Trains to Upgrade Catalonia Rail

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Spanish rail operator Renfe have signed a €250 million loan agreement to support the purchase of 101 new electric trains, strengthening commuter and regional rail services across Catalonia. The financing represents the first tranche of a €500 million loan approved by the EIB to modernise passenger rail transport in the region.

The new trains will expand and upgrade Catalonia’s Rodalies commuter network and medium-distance services, replacing ageing units that have been in operation since 1990 and are now reaching the end of their service life. The fleet renewal is expected to significantly enhance service reliability while reducing technical incidents that currently affect passengers.

Passenger capacity will increase substantially with the introduction of the new trains. Existing units typically carry around 830 passengers, while the new fleet will accommodate between 900 and 1,800 passengers per train, depending on configuration. High-capacity trains will be deployed on suburban routes in the Barcelona metropolitan area, while additional units will serve medium-distance and regional lines across Catalonia.

The modernised fleet will also deliver improved accessibility, with better facilities for passengers with reduced mobility. All trains will be equipped with the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS), enhancing interoperability across the rail network, improving operational efficiency, and strengthening safety standards.

The investment marks a major step forward for sustainable public transport in Catalonia. By improving the quality, capacity, and reliability of rail services, the project aims to encourage a shift from private car use to public transport for both urban and interurban travel. This modal shift is expected to help reduce congestion and cut carbon dioxide emissions in Barcelona and surrounding communities.

The project aligns with the EIB Group’s climate action priorities, contributing to the objectives of its Strategic Roadmap for 2024–2027 and phase two of the Climate Bank Roadmap for 2026–2030. It also benefits from backing under InvestEU, the European Union programme designed to mobilise more than €372 billion in additional public and private investment between 2021 and 2027.

Together, the EIB financing and Renfe’s fleet renewal programme are set to deliver more efficient, inclusive, and climate-friendly rail services, supporting Catalonia’s transition to a more sustainable transport system.