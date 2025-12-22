Madhya Pradesh Boosts Weather Network and Infrastructure

The Madhya Pradesh government has greenlit the WINDS programme, a significant initiative under the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme, costing Rs 434.58 crore. This programme aims to improve weather data collection through automated stations at tehsil and gram panchayat levels, enhancing crop insurance execution for farmers.

Additionally, the state cabinet approved Rs 197.13 crore for the construction of the Madhya Pradesh Dharmashastra National Law University's second phase in Jabalpur. The expansion includes essential infrastructure like administration and academic blocks, housing, and campus boundaries.

In a further boost to development, the cabinet sanctioned Rs 2,508.21 crore for the Barwah-Dhamnod four-lane road project. This infrastructure enhancement is set under a hybrid annuity model, including crucial investments in land acquisition.

