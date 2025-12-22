Bihar Politics: Accusations Fly Amidst Modi-Kumar Meeting
Bihar's political scene intensifies as Congress accuses the ruling JD(U)-BJP alliance of dishonest governance and plotting election manipulations, following a meeting between Bihar's Chief Minister and India's Prime Minister. The opposition highlights concerns over potential malpractice in upcoming legislative and Rajya Sabha elections.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp political exchange, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee president Rajesh Ram accused the ruling JD(U)-BJP alliance of dishonest governance after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ram alleged the alliance was strategizing electoral malpractice ahead of upcoming elections.
Rajesh Ram claimed the alliance plans to rig future polls, including the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) and Rajya Sabha elections. He criticized the BJP for partaking in dynastic politics, highlighting their shift from criticizing the Gandhi-Nehru family to embracing similar strategies.
The meeting with Modi was described by Chaudhary as a courtesy call emphasizing the NDA's leadership role in Bihar's development. Previously, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Chief Minister for the tenth time, following the NDA's historic victory securing 202 of the 243 assembly seats in Bihar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Modi
- Nitish Kumar
- JD(U)
- BJP
- Congress
- Elections
- Rajesh Ram
- Political Strategy
- Accusations
ALSO READ
Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP's Economic Policies: Calls for Urgent Reform
Controversy Over Aravalli Hills: Rajasthan Congress Claims Loot, Centre Defends Mining Policy
Language Ultimatum Controversy: BJP Councillor's Viral Video
BJP-MGP Alliance Secures Win in Goa Zilla Panchayat Polls
BJP's Bold Moves: Chhattisgarh on Path to Naxal-Free Future