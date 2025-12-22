Left Menu

Preserving Culture: Saving the Tai Khamti Heritage

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein met with an international delegation to discuss preserving the Tai Khamti community's language and cultural heritage. The meeting emphasized research, documentation, and digitization to protect these invaluable cultural assets and strengthen civilizational links with neighboring regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 22-12-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 19:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards preserving cultural heritage, Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein convened with international scholars and Tai Khamti elders in Chongkham, Namsai district on Monday.

The gathering focused on protecting and promoting the Tai Khamti community's language, culture, and ancient manuscripts through better documentation, research, and digitization.

The engagement underscored global interest in Arunachal Pradesh's indigenous heritage, with participants from countries such as the USA, Thailand, and Cambodia joining in efforts to safeguard these cultural assets for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

