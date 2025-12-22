Left Menu

BJP's Bold Moves: Chhattisgarh on Path to Naxal-Free Future

BJP president JP Nadda accused Congress insiders of facilitating the 2013 Jhiram Ghati Naxal attack. At a recent event, he praised the BJP's leadership for confronting extremism, highlighting significant surrenders and arrests of Naxalites. The BJP's governance has reportedly ensured progress in agriculture, youth employment, and women's empowerment in Chhattisgarh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Janjgir | Updated: 22-12-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 19:58 IST
In a significant political charge, BJP president JP Nadda accused insiders within Congress of aiding the 2013 Jhiram Ghati Naxal attack, which tragically resulted in the death of key state Congress leaders.

Addressing an event marking two years of the Vishnu Deo Sai-led BJP government in Chhattisgarh, Nadda asserted that the previous Congress administrations had colluded with Naxalites. He lauded the 'double-engine' government under PM Narendra Modi for tackling Left-wing extremism assertively and effectively.

Nadda highlighted the strides made under BJP governance, noting the surrender of nearly 2,500 Naxalites recently and significant improvements in agricultural policies, youth employment, and women empowerment, showcasing the BJP's commitment to socio-economic development and the eradication of Naxal influence in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

