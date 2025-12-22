Left Menu

Changing Guard: Markus Strobel Takes Helm at Coty

Coty appoints Markus Strobel as interim CEO starting January 1, following leadership changes. Strobel, from Procter & Gamble, replaces Sue Nabi. The company has faced challenges in boosting sales in its beauty segment amid growing competition, with hopes to accelerate growth and strengthen market position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 13:00 IST
Changing Guard: Markus Strobel Takes Helm at Coty
Coty

Coty, the U.S. cosmetics retailer, has announced the appointment of Markus Strobel as its interim chief executive officer, effective January 1. The struggling company, which has seen its shares plunge over 50% this year, hopes to revitalize its mass-market beauty segment amid fierce competition.

Strobel, hailing from consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble, succeeds Sue Nabi as CEO after her five-year tenure at Coty. He is also set to become the executive chairman of the board as part of a broader leadership overhaul reportedly planned by Coty's controlling shareholder, JAB Holding.

In a statement, Strobel expressed optimism about accelerating growth, strengthening Coty's position in both prestige and mass beauty markets, and delivering sustainable value to shareholders, partners, and consumers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025