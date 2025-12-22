Changing Guard: Markus Strobel Takes Helm at Coty

Coty, the U.S. cosmetics retailer, has announced the appointment of Markus Strobel as its interim chief executive officer, effective January 1. The struggling company, which has seen its shares plunge over 50% this year, hopes to revitalize its mass-market beauty segment amid fierce competition.

Strobel, hailing from consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble, succeeds Sue Nabi as CEO after her five-year tenure at Coty. He is also set to become the executive chairman of the board as part of a broader leadership overhaul reportedly planned by Coty's controlling shareholder, JAB Holding.

In a statement, Strobel expressed optimism about accelerating growth, strengthening Coty's position in both prestige and mass beauty markets, and delivering sustainable value to shareholders, partners, and consumers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)