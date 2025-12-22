NGOs Protest Against Unlawful Mining in Tibet, Urge Global Intervention

A coalition of five notable NGOs, including the Tibetan Youth Congress and the Tibetan Women's Association, has condemned China's unauthorized gold mining activities in Tibet's Kashi village. This protest took place Friday at Dharamshala's McLeod Ganj main square, underscoring severe environmental and human rights concerns.

The NGOs highlighted that the Chinese government began the controversial mining project on November 5, without local Tibetan consent. Peaceful protests by the residents were met with intimidation, harassment, and oppression, leading to the detention of over 80 Tibetans and the disappearance of seven others.

In a collective statement, the NGOs stressed the urgent need for international intervention to address ongoing environmental destruction and human rights violations in Tibet. They unveiled five demands, including halting mining projects, liberating detainees, and ensuring accountability for the missing. They appealed for global focus on protecting Tibet's ecosystem and residents' rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)