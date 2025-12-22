Left Menu

NGOs Protest Against Unlawful Mining in Tibet, Urge Global Intervention

Five NGOs criticized China's illicit mining in Kashi village, highlighting human rights abuses and environmental threats. They demand immediate action and international oversight to halt ongoing violations, emphasizing the broader impact on Tibet's ecosystem and stability. Over 80 Tibetans were detained, prompting urgent calls for global attention and support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:15 IST
NGOs Protest Against Unlawful Mining in Tibet, Urge Global Intervention
Tibetans during a protest march against Chinese rule (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A coalition of five notable NGOs, including the Tibetan Youth Congress and the Tibetan Women's Association, has condemned China's unauthorized gold mining activities in Tibet's Kashi village. This protest took place Friday at Dharamshala's McLeod Ganj main square, underscoring severe environmental and human rights concerns.

The NGOs highlighted that the Chinese government began the controversial mining project on November 5, without local Tibetan consent. Peaceful protests by the residents were met with intimidation, harassment, and oppression, leading to the detention of over 80 Tibetans and the disappearance of seven others.

In a collective statement, the NGOs stressed the urgent need for international intervention to address ongoing environmental destruction and human rights violations in Tibet. They unveiled five demands, including halting mining projects, liberating detainees, and ensuring accountability for the missing. They appealed for global focus on protecting Tibet's ecosystem and residents' rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025