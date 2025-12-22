Revolutionizing Diabetes Care: Cipla Introduces Inhaled Insulin in India

On Monday, drug firm Cipla announced the introduction of orally inhaled insulin powder, a groundbreaking development for diabetes patients in India. Approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) late last year for exclusive distribution and marketing, the product named Afrezza marks a significant advancement in diabetes care.

This rapid-acting inhaled insulin provides a needle-free and accessible alternative to traditional injectable insulin therapy, promising enhanced convenience for users. The inhalation powder is available in single-use cartridges and uses an inhaler device, offering a straightforward process: select the dose cartridge, load it, inhale, and remove the cartridge.

Cipla's Global COO Achin Gupta highlighted that this innovation is set to simplify insulin delivery and ease many of the emotional and practical barriers faced by patients undergoing daily insulin injections, aiming to improve the quality of life for the estimated 10 crore adults with diabetes in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)