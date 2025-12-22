ISWAI Ignites Nationwide 'I-Pledge' Movement for Safer Roads

The International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI) is spearheading a pivotal campaign to curb drunk driving across the nation. With its newly minted 'I-Pledge to Never-Drink-and-Drive' initiative, ISWAI is advocating for the responsible consumption of alcohol and heightened road safety awareness.

The movement, which initially launched in Lucknow and Chandigarh, has now expanded nationwide, utilizing digital platforms to foster a culture of abstaining from drinking and driving. Participants can pledge via the ISWAI website, pledge.iswai.in, further bolstering the campaign's reach.

According to ISWAI CEO Sanjit Padhi, the initiative calls on individuals to prioritize safety by opting for alternative transportation options after drinking. With over 1,800 pledges already made, the campaign continues to grow, with an invitation for more citizens to partake and influence societal change for safer roads.