Bangladesh Media Under Siege: Journalists Targeted Amid Political Turmoil

Violence against journalists in Bangladesh has escalated following the murder of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Attacks on major media outlets have been linked to political tensions and accusations against newspapers. The interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, promises justice but civic space continues to shrink.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:16 IST
Bangladesh's media landscape faces increased threats as violence against journalists surges following the murder of Sharif Osman Hadi, a key youth leader. Newspaper offices have been targeted, with several alleging attacks that serve political motives.

The violence comes amid a climate of political instability, with accusations against major news outlets such as The Daily Star and Prothom Alo suggesting they are biased towards India and former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. These accusations have been firmly denied by editors, who have highlighted the serious threats posed to journalistic freedom and personal safety.

The interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has attributed the violence to fringe elements and committed to delivering justice. However, rights groups warn that continued aggression against journalists could further diminish civic space, a concern amplified by Bangladesh's low ranking in the World Press Freedom Index.

(With inputs from agencies.)

