IOC Strengthens Ladakh Fuel Security with New Storage Facility

Indian Oil Corporation inaugurates a crucial bulk petroleum storage facility in Ladakh to enhance fuel security in challenging terrains. Developed with the Indian Army, the facility ensures uninterrupted fuel supply for civilian and military needs, supporting operations even in extreme weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 14:27 IST
Arvinder Singh Sahney, Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation (Image: IndianOil). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has unveiled a significant bulk petroleum storage facility in Ladakh, marking a strategic advancement in energy security for high-altitude and forward areas. In collaboration with the Indian Army, the installation promises to fortify logistics and ensure dependable fuel supply in these challenging regions.

Communicated initially by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the facility's design accounts for the extreme terrain and harsh climatic conditions, making it an indispensible resource for uninterrupted fuel availability throughout harsh winters. The development will bolster India's Advanced Winter Stocking operations, crucial for maintaining military readiness.

Strategically vital, this facility ensures consistent fuel logistics for the military in high-altitude zones and supplies civilians, crucial for winter stocking and sustained operations. Its advanced design, largely underground, caters to safety and operational efficiency, reducing diesel dependence and boosting mobility in forward areas. Indian Oil's enduring presence in Ladakh, underscored by this development, reinforces its commitment to national and civilian energy needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

