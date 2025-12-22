Left Menu

Controversial Clash Over Festival Permission: A Community Divide

The Santhanakoodu festival at Thirupparankundram's Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badushah Auliya Dargah began amidst Hindu protests over official permissions, citing non-compliance with a court order on Karthigai Deepam lamp lighting. Authorities were accused of double standards, leading to protests and subsequent police measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 22-12-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 16:14 IST
The annual Santhanakoodu festival at Thirupparankundram's Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badushah Auliya Dargah initiated under a cloud of protest as Hindu devotees expressed outrage over the permissions granted by local officials.

A portion of the community, along with BJP members, challenged the allowance given to the dargah while a high court order regarding the Karthigai Deepam lamp was ignored, leading to 'road roko' demonstrations.

In response to the unrest, police authorized Hindu devotees to access the nearby Kasi Viswanathar temple with strict security checks. Amidst accusations of double standards, the matter remains contentious, reflecting deeper societal tensions.

