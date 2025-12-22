Left Menu

New Zealand's $20 Billion Investment Boosts India's Growth Horizon

New Zealand plans to invest USD 20 billion in India over the next 15 years under a new free trade agreement. This commitment aligns with a similar European pact and aims to support India's manufacturing, infrastructure, and innovation sectors as part of the Make in India vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 16:13 IST
New Zealand's $20 Billion Investment Boosts India's Growth Horizon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to boost economic ties, New Zealand has committed to investing USD 20 billion in India over the next 15 years, according to an announcement on Monday. This investment is part of a new free trade agreement between the two nations.

The commitment echoes a similar trade pact India recently signed with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) this October. Under the EFTA agreement, a total of USD 100 billion is pledged for the next 15 years. Officials stated that the negotiations for the New Zealand pact have concluded and the agreement is set to be signed within three months once New Zealand provides approval.

The Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the substantial nature of the investment, emphasizing that this will focus solely on foreign direct investment (FDI). He noted the FDI will strengthen sectors like manufacturing and infrastructure, supporting the 'Make in India' vision and providing sustainable long-term capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025