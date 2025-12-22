Left Menu

Delhi High Court Challenges Gandhis in National Herald Money Laundering Case

The Delhi High Court has asked Sonia and Rahul Gandhi to respond to an ED plea challenging a trial court's refusal to recognize charges against them in the National Herald case. The case revolves around allegations of money laundering and misuse of Associated Journals Limited's properties.

Updated: 22-12-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 16:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others, responding to an Enforcement Directorate (ED) petition challenging a trial court's decision in the National Herald case.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja called on the defendants to address the ED's application for a stay on the trial court's December 16 order, which previously ruled the agency's complaint as 'impermissible in law' without an FIR.

The high court plans further hearings in March 2026, as the ED, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, argues serious money laundering allegations against the Gandhis and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

