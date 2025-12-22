Congress Criticizes Modi Government Over Rail Fare Hikes

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has strongly criticized the Modi government for its decision to increase rail fares for the second time in a year. Speaking ahead of the Union budget, Kharge accused the government of blatantly exploiting the public through these fare hikes.

The railway ministry announced a fare increase of 1 paise per kilometer for ordinary classes beyond 215 km, and 2 paise per kilometer for non-AC classes of mail/express trains and AC classes of all trains. Kharge contended that this move underscores the neglect and disregard the railway system has faced under the current administration.

Highlighting safety concerns, Kharge pointed to 2.18 lakh deaths in railway accidents since 2014, according to NCRB. He questioned the stalled progress of the 'Kavach' safety initiative, alleging significant understaffing and lack of infrastructural development. He criticized the scrapping of senior citizen concessions and emphasized the $2,604 crore losses faced by the railways.

(With inputs from agencies.)