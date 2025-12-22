Rajasthan CM Sharma Vows to Protect Aravalli Range Amid Mining Controversy
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma declared a commitment to conserve the Aravalli range, disallowing any mining activities. Addressing a women's empowerment event, Sharma criticized inadequate conservation efforts and pledged financial support for women under government schemes, emphasizing the role of women in national development.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has firmly stated that no mining activities will be permitted in the Aravalli range, reaffirming his government's dedication to conservation efforts. His remarks come amid widespread opposition to proposed mining norms in the region.
During a program in Jhalawar district, Sharma underscored the importance of genuine conservation efforts rather than token gestures like social media campaigns. He criticized Congress leaders for superficial activism, emphasizing the need for strong willpower and concrete actions to protect the Aravallis.
Sharma's comments were part of a speech at a women's empowerment conference marking the BJP government's second anniversary. He highlighted women's pivotal role in societal progress, mentioning initiatives like the Mukhyamantri Rasoi Gas Subsidy Scheme, which disbursed Rs 187.59 crore to women beneficiaries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
