Tensions Rise as SDF Integration Deadline Looms: Turkey's Patience Wanes

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) may not meet a crucial year-end deadline to integrate into Syria's armed forces, according to Turkey's foreign minister. Turkey, labeling the U.S.-backed SDF as a terrorist group, warns of potential military action if compliance is not achieved.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed Turkey's growing impatience, noting the SDF's lack of progress toward integration during discussions in Damascus with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani. Israeli coordination with the SDF complicates these negotiations, presenting significant hurdles.

The ongoing tension marks a critical juncture as Turkey accuses the SDF of stalling and destabilizing the region, while Damascus has proposed a new plan to reorganize the SDF's forces. The outcome remains uncertain as Turkey's threat looms, and talks continue under high stakes.

