Indian Real Estate Sees Record Institutional Investment Surge

Institutional investments into Indian real estate sectors have hit a historic high, soaring to USD 10.4 billion this year, marking a 17% increase from previous levels. This surge, highlighted by real estate consultancy JLL India, is largely attributed to the influx of both domestic and foreign funds into prime commercial and housing projects.

For the year 2025, domestic investors played a substantial role, comprising 52% of the overall investment, while foreign funds accounted for 48%. The office segment maintains a dominant position, commanding a significant 58% share of the investment pie.

While the residential sector attracted 20% of the capital, data centers and Logistics & Industrial parks each settled at 8%, with retail and hotel investments lagging slightly at 4% and 2% respectively. Institutional investments encompass contributions from diverse sources such as family offices, corporate groups, pension funds, and more.

