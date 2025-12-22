Roswalt Zeya: A Sold-Out Sensation in Just 12 Hours

In a remarkable feat, Roswalt Realty's latest residential project, Roswalt Zeya, achieved a 100% sell-out within just 12 hours of its launch. Located in Oshiwara, Andheri West, this premium development highlights Mumbai's significant demand for strategically designed and well-located residences.

Roswalt Zeya, a 24-storey structure offering 110 luxury residences, was opened to the public on December 20. The homes are designed for maximum efficiency, with smart 1 BHK and 2.5 BHK layouts that emphasize light, ventilation, and functionality, catering to modern urban living needs.

The project's strategic location on SV Road ensures residents have seamless access to major transport links and lifestyle hubs. Roswalt Realty, known for its fast construction and transparent practices, continues to set high benchmarks in Mumbai's competitive housing market.

(With inputs from agencies.)