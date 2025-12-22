Stars Align: Punjab's Power Trio Set for Vijay Hazare Trophy

Indian ODI skipper Shubman Gill, alongside T20 sensation Abhishek Sharma and pacer Arshdeep Singh, has been named in Punjab's squad for the prestigious Vijay Hazare Trophy. The announcement aligns with BCCI's requirement for players to participate in the National One-Day Championship, underscoring their commitment to showcasing domestic talent.

Despite being left out of India's T20 World Cup squad, Gill and white-ball regular Arshdeep are expected to participate in only a few games due to their looming international series against New Zealand. Punjab, grouped in the competitive Group C with favorites like Mumbai, is set for a tough contest beginning with Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh matches, where Gill and Arshdeep are anticipated to appear.

The highly anticipated Punjab vs. Mumbai match in Jaipur on January 8 will miss the star presence of both Gill and Mumbai's Rohit Sharma, reflecting the challenges of balancing domestic and international schedules. Punjab's lineup is fortified with other talent including Prabhsimran Singh and Anmolpreet Singh, promising an action-packed tournament despite the challenges.

