Left Menu

Stars Align: Punjab's Power Trio Set for Vijay Hazare Trophy

Indian cricketers Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Arshdeep Singh have been included in Punjab's squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Their availability is partially limited due to international commitments. The squad faces a challenging schedule against strong opponents like Mumbai. Abhishek might play more games due to his T20-only commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-12-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 16:56 IST
Stars Align: Punjab's Power Trio Set for Vijay Hazare Trophy
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • India

Indian ODI skipper Shubman Gill, alongside T20 sensation Abhishek Sharma and pacer Arshdeep Singh, has been named in Punjab's squad for the prestigious Vijay Hazare Trophy. The announcement aligns with BCCI's requirement for players to participate in the National One-Day Championship, underscoring their commitment to showcasing domestic talent.

Despite being left out of India's T20 World Cup squad, Gill and white-ball regular Arshdeep are expected to participate in only a few games due to their looming international series against New Zealand. Punjab, grouped in the competitive Group C with favorites like Mumbai, is set for a tough contest beginning with Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh matches, where Gill and Arshdeep are anticipated to appear.

The highly anticipated Punjab vs. Mumbai match in Jaipur on January 8 will miss the star presence of both Gill and Mumbai's Rohit Sharma, reflecting the challenges of balancing domestic and international schedules. Punjab's lineup is fortified with other talent including Prabhsimran Singh and Anmolpreet Singh, promising an action-packed tournament despite the challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025