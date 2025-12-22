Controversy Over Naqab Incident Sparks Debate on Religious Freedom

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani strongly criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday for allegedly removing the naqab of a Muslim woman, calling the act an affront to personal dignity and religious freedom.

Madani emphasized that the naqab is more than just a garment and represents fundamental rights guaranteed by the Indian Constitution. He warned that such actions by someone in a constitutional role could deeply affect the nation's collective conscience.

The Muslim leader voiced concerns about the broader societal implications, noting that similar incidents could exacerbate fears about safety for women, especially those wearing the naqab. He demanded an unconditional apology from the Chief Minister, calling for religious and personal freedoms to be respected.

