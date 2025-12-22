Rita Guarino Takes Helm at West Ham United: A New Era Begins

In a decisive move, West Ham United has appointed Rita Guarino as their new head coach, succeeding Rehanne Skinner, who was dismissed due to the team's subpar results in the Women's Super League. The club has won just once in 11 matches this season.

Guarino, who formerly played as a striker for Italy, boasts a rich coaching career. Her remarkable tenure at Juventus saw her lead the team to four consecutive Serie A titles from 2017 to 2021. She later managed Inter Milan until her tenure concluded in June 2024.

Guarino expressed her enthusiasm in an interview with West Ham TV, noting her excitement about the new project. Her goal is to craft a well-organized and aggressive team. Her debut as head coach will be against the reigning champions, Chelsea, on January 11, as West Ham holds a slim lead over the bottom team, Liverpool, in the league standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)