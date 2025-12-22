Left Menu

Rita Guarino Takes Helm at West Ham United: A New Era Begins

West Ham United has appointed Rita Guarino as head coach following their poor performance in the Women’s Super League under Rehanne Skinner. Guarino, an accomplished former Italy striker, has a decorated coaching history with Juventus and Inter Milan. Her first game in charge will be against Chelsea on January 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:18 IST
Rita Guarino Takes Helm at West Ham United: A New Era Begins

In a decisive move, West Ham United has appointed Rita Guarino as their new head coach, succeeding Rehanne Skinner, who was dismissed due to the team's subpar results in the Women's Super League. The club has won just once in 11 matches this season.

Guarino, who formerly played as a striker for Italy, boasts a rich coaching career. Her remarkable tenure at Juventus saw her lead the team to four consecutive Serie A titles from 2017 to 2021. She later managed Inter Milan until her tenure concluded in June 2024.

Guarino expressed her enthusiasm in an interview with West Ham TV, noting her excitement about the new project. Her goal is to craft a well-organized and aggressive team. Her debut as head coach will be against the reigning champions, Chelsea, on January 11, as West Ham holds a slim lead over the bottom team, Liverpool, in the league standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025