India's Infrastructure Sectors: Slower Growth Amidst Energy Production Dip

India's eight key infrastructure sectors experienced a reduced growth rate of 1.8% in November, compared to 5.8% in the same month last year, due to decreased production in crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and electricity. However, sector performance improved monthly, with overall growth at 2.4% for the fiscal period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 17:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India's eight critical infrastructure sectors witnessed a slowdown, registering just 1.8% growth in November, a significant drop from 5.8% recorded last year. This decline is attributed to reduced output in sectors like crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and electricity, according to official figures released on Monday.

Despite the year-on-year slowdown, the month-on-month performance of these sectors showed improvement, indicating a potential recovery. In October, the output of these core industries had contracted marginally by 0.1%.

Analyzing the financial year up to November, the sectors' cumulative growth stood at 2.4%, a decrease from 4.4% in the corresponding period of the previous year, reflecting broader challenges in the economy.

