India-New Zealand Trade Pact Heralds New Era of Economic Collaboration

The recent conclusion of talks between India and New Zealand on a free trade agreement is anticipated to foster growth in trade and investment, promising new opportunities for businesses in both countries. The agreement, announced on Monday, signifies a pivotal step towards greater economic integration with the Indo-Pacific region.

Providing duty-free access to numerous goods, the pact includes a foreign direct investment commitment of USD 20 billion over 15 years, with expectations of doubling the bilateral trade to USD 5 billion within five years. Industry leaders, including FICCI and PHDCCI, praised the agreement's potential to enhance economic resilience and cooperation.

Key provisions grant New Zealand duty-free access to goods like sheep meat and wool, while protecting India's domestic farmers by excluding concessions in the dairy sector. The services sector will benefit from a visa pathway for skilled Indian professionals. The deal follows the recent India-Australia trade pact, marking India's expanded presence in the Oceania region.