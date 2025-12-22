Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi Reaffirms Commitment to NDA Amidst Demands for Dashrath Manjhi's Recognition

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has reiterated his steadfast allegiance to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), emphasizing unwavering support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While backing Modi, Manjhi has urged the government to address ongoing concerns. In a poignant statement, he underscored the enduring legacy of Dashrath Manjhi, famously known as the 'Mountain Man.' Manjhi criticized societal biases, suggesting Dashrath Manjhi would have been honored with a President's Award had he belonged to a different caste. The HAM (S) leader disclosed ongoing discussions with Prime Minister Modi to bestow the Presidential honor on Dashrath Manjhi.

Recognized for an unparalleled accomplishment, Dashrath Manjhi hailed from Gehlaur village near Gaya. The Bihar government's records narrate his extraordinary 22-year endeavor of chiseling a road through a hill. This path, measuring 110 meters long, 9.1 meters wide, and 7.7 meters deep, remarkably shortened the commute between Atri and Wazirganj blocks in the Gaya district from 55 kilometers to 15 kilometers. Jitan Ram Manjhi acknowledged occasional differences with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but described them as brotherly disputes. Citing past instances such as the hijab controversy, he affirmed his continued support for Nitish Kumar.

These statements emerge amidst prior remarks where Manjhi accused the NDA of failing to fulfill its commitments. During a public event in Gaya, Manjhi asserted his party's right to a Rajya Sabha seat, reflecting on assurances made in the 2024 Lok Sabha electoral pact. He warned of potential independent electoral contests should the promises remain unmet. Manjhi also clarified that his party isn't vying for ministerial roles either at the central or state levels. Asserting their demands, he recalled the pledge of two Lok Sabha and one Rajya Sabha seats. 'In the 2024 elections, we were promised two Lok Sabha seats and one Rajya Sabha seat; we've received one Lok Sabha seat and are grateful for it,' Manjhi explained, recalling the promise. Mentioning his son, he proposed that even a minimal percentage collection from the MP fund could substantially benefit the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)