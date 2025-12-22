Transporters Appeal for Balanced Pollution Policy in Delhi

Transporters have called on the Commission for Air Quality Management and Delhi government for a 'scientific, balanced, and humane' pollution policy to safeguard education and employment.

Sanjay Samrat, leader of the Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transporters Association, highlighted during a recent press conference that stringent anti-pollution measures are negatively impacting businesses and are causing financial strain.

A memorandum of demands has been submitted to key government ministers, urging the recognition of Pollution Under Control Certificates and suggesting that genuinely polluting vehicles should have their PUCs canceled. Samrat reiterated that middle-class operators are suffering the most, as large fleet owners continue to thrive under the current setup.

The government has recently barred vehicles that do not conform to BS-VI standards from entering Delhi, exempting only electric, CNG, and essential services vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)