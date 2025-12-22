Left Menu

Transporters Appeal for Balanced Pollution Policy in Delhi

Transporters have urged the Delhi and central governments to adopt a balanced pollution policy. They argue that current anti-pollution measures hurt businesses, especially middle-class operators. The demands include allowing BS-IV vehicles to operate until the end of their lifespan and recognizing Pollution Under Control Certificates to prevent financial crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 19:52 IST
Transporters Appeal for Balanced Pollution Policy in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Transporters have called on the Commission for Air Quality Management and Delhi government for a 'scientific, balanced, and humane' pollution policy to safeguard education and employment.

Sanjay Samrat, leader of the Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transporters Association, highlighted during a recent press conference that stringent anti-pollution measures are negatively impacting businesses and are causing financial strain.

A memorandum of demands has been submitted to key government ministers, urging the recognition of Pollution Under Control Certificates and suggesting that genuinely polluting vehicles should have their PUCs canceled. Samrat reiterated that middle-class operators are suffering the most, as large fleet owners continue to thrive under the current setup.

The government has recently barred vehicles that do not conform to BS-VI standards from entering Delhi, exempting only electric, CNG, and essential services vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025