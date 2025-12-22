Delhi Takes Bold Steps to Combat Pollution

In a determined effort to tackle the pollution menace, Delhi's government announced a series of stringent measures on Monday. Among the key decisions was the strict enforcement of Pollution Under Control norms without any waiver of fines, moving to curb air pollution in the capital.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a high-level meeting to discuss and evaluate the effectiveness of pollution control strategies. She made it clear that vehicle operators cannot evade penalties for pollution violations by approaching Lok Adalats. Gupta stressed the administration's commitment to prioritizing environmental health over revenue collection, urging legal action against those challenging fines.

The government also signaled potential partnerships with ride-hailing giants like Ola and Uber, aiming to explore pooled electric or non-polluting bus services. This initiative is poised to reduce private vehicle use and bolster eco-friendly public transport in Delhi-NCR. Additionally, Gupta announced new guidelines for regulating e-rickshaws and the rationalization of DTC bus routes to enhance public transport connectivity and tackle congestion.

