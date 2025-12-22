Left Menu

Delhi Takes Bold Steps to Combat Pollution

Delhi's government has implemented strict measures to control pollution, including enforcing Pollution Under Control norms, exploring shared electric bus services, and issuing guidelines for e-rickshaws. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized no waiver of fines for violators, focusing on clean air over revenue. The government plans to collaborate with ride-hailing companies to promote eco-friendly public transport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 21:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined effort to tackle the pollution menace, Delhi's government announced a series of stringent measures on Monday. Among the key decisions was the strict enforcement of Pollution Under Control norms without any waiver of fines, moving to curb air pollution in the capital.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a high-level meeting to discuss and evaluate the effectiveness of pollution control strategies. She made it clear that vehicle operators cannot evade penalties for pollution violations by approaching Lok Adalats. Gupta stressed the administration's commitment to prioritizing environmental health over revenue collection, urging legal action against those challenging fines.

The government also signaled potential partnerships with ride-hailing giants like Ola and Uber, aiming to explore pooled electric or non-polluting bus services. This initiative is poised to reduce private vehicle use and bolster eco-friendly public transport in Delhi-NCR. Additionally, Gupta announced new guidelines for regulating e-rickshaws and the rationalization of DTC bus routes to enhance public transport connectivity and tackle congestion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

