Karbi Anglong Unrest: Protests Turn Violent Amid Eviction Dispute

Tensions escalated in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong as protesters clashed with police, leading to four injuries. Authorities imposed prohibitory orders to maintain peace. The unrest stems from demands to evict illegal settlers. An interim court order stalls evictions, complicating the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Diphu | Updated: 22-12-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 21:36 IST
In Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, tensions rose as protesters clashed with police, resulting in four injuries. Demonstrators demand eviction of alleged illegal settlers.

Authorities imposed prohibitory orders, restricting movement and assembly to maintain peace. An interim court order halts evictions, complicating the situation further.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and DGP Harmeet Singh are actively engaging with protestors to defuse tensions, while additional security forces ensure order in affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

