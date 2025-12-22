Karbi Anglong Unrest: Protests Turn Violent Amid Eviction Dispute

In Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, tensions rose as protesters clashed with police, resulting in four injuries. Demonstrators demand eviction of alleged illegal settlers.

Authorities imposed prohibitory orders, restricting movement and assembly to maintain peace. An interim court order halts evictions, complicating the situation further.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and DGP Harmeet Singh are actively engaging with protestors to defuse tensions, while additional security forces ensure order in affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)