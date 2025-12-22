Left Menu

Adani's Bold Move: Cementing a Stronger Future

Adani Group firm Ambuja Cements has approved the amalgamation of ACC and Orient Cement with itself. This strategic decision is aimed at creating an expansive, influential cement powerhouse across India to bolster its market position and operational efficiencies.

Updated: 22-12-2025 21:35 IST
Adani Group's subsidiary, Ambuja Cements, has taken a decisive step towards strengthening its market presence by approving the merger of ACC and Orient Cement with itself. This amalgamation aims to establish a pan-India cement powerhouse.

The strategic move is set to enhance operational efficiencies and solidify the group's footprint across the Indian cement industry. It reflects Adani's commitment to expanding its influence and capacity in the sector.

By integrating these entities, Ambuja Cements seeks to optimize resources and streamline operations, positioning itself as a formidable player in the rapidly growing Indian construction market.

