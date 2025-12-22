Left Menu

Student Tragedy Sparks Investigation at Nagaur School

A Class 12 student in Rajasthan's Nagaur district allegedly committed suicide at a school hostel. The student's family accuses the school of delay in informing them. A suicide note was found, and the investigation is underway. The family demands a fair probe and financial assistance from authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-12-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 21:33 IST
Student Tragedy Sparks Investigation at Nagaur School
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Nagaur district where a Class 12 student reportedly took their own life within a private school's hostel, police have disclosed.

Ravindra, an 18-year-old science student from Indokali village, resided in the hostel where his body was found. Authorities have recovered a suicide note, the specifics of which are currently under investigation.

Allegations have been made by the student's family who accused the school management of failing to promptly inform them, casting doubt on the veracity of the note. They have protested, demanding a thorough investigation and have petitioned Sub-Divisional Magistrate Prabhjot Singh Gill for a fair inquiry and financial assistance.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025