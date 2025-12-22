Student Tragedy Sparks Investigation at Nagaur School
A Class 12 student in Rajasthan's Nagaur district allegedly committed suicide at a school hostel. The student's family accuses the school of delay in informing them. A suicide note was found, and the investigation is underway. The family demands a fair probe and financial assistance from authorities.
A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Nagaur district where a Class 12 student reportedly took their own life within a private school's hostel, police have disclosed.
Ravindra, an 18-year-old science student from Indokali village, resided in the hostel where his body was found. Authorities have recovered a suicide note, the specifics of which are currently under investigation.
Allegations have been made by the student's family who accused the school management of failing to promptly inform them, casting doubt on the veracity of the note. They have protested, demanding a thorough investigation and have petitioned Sub-Divisional Magistrate Prabhjot Singh Gill for a fair inquiry and financial assistance.
